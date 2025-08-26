Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal players look on (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Palmeiras defender Luiz Benedetti during the summer transfer window.

According to journalists Diego Firmino and Felipe Lemos, the player will cost €15 million this summer, and Arsenal have offered €10 million. It will be interesting to see if Arsenal come back with an improved offer for the 19-year-old defender.

Luiz Benedetti would be a future investment

He is highly rated in South America, and he could prove to be an excellent long-term investment for the north London outfit. Arsenal have done well to groom talented young players over the years, and they could help Benedetti fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be quite exciting for the 19-year-old, and it would be a huge step up for him. Although he might not be a regular starter for Arsenal, he could still be a useful player for them in the short term. The 19-year-old could develop into an important first-team player for them in future.

The reported asking price seems reasonable for a player of his potential, and he could justify the investment in the long run. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to improve their offer by €5 million to get the deal done. There is no doubt that they have the resources to complete the transfer.

Arsenal building for the future

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market this summer, and they have improved their squad significantly. They are looking to build for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on the 19-year-old.

They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for the youngster. He will certainly hope that the two clubs can agree on a fee in the coming weeks.

