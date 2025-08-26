Arsenal huddle prior to a Premier League match. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been linked with the move for the Fluminense attacking midfielder Isaque Silva this summer.

According to a report from RTIEsporte, Arsenal have already made an enquiry for the 18-year-old, and it will be interesting to see if they follow up with an official offer to sign the player. Silva is highly rated in South America, and he has a bright future. He could develop into a future star with the right guidance.

Silva could be tempted

The opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting, and Arsenal are among the biggest clubs in the world. The player will certainly be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Arsenal are looking to build for the future, and signing one of the best young talents in South America would be a wise decision. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They are not the only English club keen on the player.

Liverpool keen on Isaque Silva

According to a report from Portuguese publication A Bola, Liverpool are interested in the player as well. They believe that the attacking midfielder has stylistic similarities with former player Roberto Firmino.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool come forward with an offer to sign the player. Both Arsenal and Liverpool will be attractive destinations for the youngster. They have a proven track record when it comes to grooming young players. They could help him fulfil his potential and fight for trophies in the near future.

Both clubs have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and it will be interesting to see where the 18-year-old ends up. He needs to join a club where there is a clear pathway for his development. He will need opportunities to grow as a footballer. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him.

