Arsenal are hoping to improve their defensive unit with the signing of Piero Hincapie from Bayer Leverkusen.

According to a report from Fichajes, Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the 23-year-old defender as well, but Arsenal are currently in pole position to get the deal done. The defender wants to join them, and the reason behind that is his preference towards Mikel Arteta’s style of play.

Arsenal could use Piero Hincapie

Jakub Kiwior has been linked with the move away from Arsenal, and they need to replace him. The Polish defender has been a very useful player for Arsenal, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign Hincapie to replace him.

The Ecuador international has his quality in Germany, and he’s undoubtedly one of the finest defenders in the Bundesliga. He has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He is capable of slotting into a back three as well as a back four. He is also versatile after to operate as a central defender as well as on the flanks. He could be the ideal option for Arsenal during injuries and rotation.

Hincapie decision will be a blow for Spurs

Meanwhile, his preference towards Arsenal will come as a huge blow to Tottenham. They need more defensive depth in the squad, and losing another target to their bitter rivals will be hard to swallow. They have already lost Eberechi Eze to Arsenal earlier this summer.

Arsenal have been very active in the transfer market so far, and they have improved their squad significantly. The addition of the 23-year-old defender will only help them improve further. The pressure is now on Arteta to guide them to a league title. Arsenal have come close multiple times, but they need to get over the line this time around.