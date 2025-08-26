A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Barcelona attacking midfielder Fermin Lopez during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has done quite well for the Spanish champions over the last 12 months. According to the Spanish publication SPORT, Chelsea have now submitted a £50 million offer for the player.

Manchester United are keen on Lopez as well.

Could Barcelona sell Lopez?

Barcelona are considering the proposal from the Premier League club. They are going through financial difficulties, and they believe that selling the 22-year-old could alleviate their financial fair play problems.

Lopez is a promising young player with a bright future, and losing him would be a blow for Barcelona. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and they need to keep their best players. Lopez is certainly an important player for them, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

Fermin Lopez would be a quality signing

If Chelsea can sign him, Lopez could prove to be an excellent investment for them. The 22-year-old is capable of operating centrally as an attacking midfielder as well as on the flanks. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Regular football in the Premier League could help him improve further and fulfil his tremendous potential. Meanwhile, Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them can be attractive for the midfielder.

It will be interesting to see what Barcelona decides over the next few days. If the Spanish champions are open to letting the player move on, the move to Chelsea could be ideal for him. The Blues need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and the 22-year-old could be the ideal fit for them. They have an exciting squad and an ambitious project. They could help Lopez fulfil his ambitions at Stamford Bridge.