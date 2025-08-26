Harvey Elliott of Liverpool looks dejected during the 2025 FA Community Shield. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent weeks, and he needs to leave the Premier League champions to play regularly.

Elliott needs regular gametime at this stage of his career, and sitting on the bench at Liverpool will not benefit him. Crystal Palace are reportedly looking at him as a potential replacement for Eberechi Eze.

The 27-year-old joined Arsenal earlier this summer, and the Eagles will need to replace him. He was an indispensable asset for them.

Crystal Palace keen on Elliott

“It will be very difficult for Palace to replace Eze,” he told Football Insider. “He was such a key figure in the squad and in the way they played. “But it’s something they’ve already started working on, and there are a few players they’re looking at who could potentially come in and replace him. “Harvey Elliott is one who I hear they could be ready to make a move for. “He would be a good player for a number of clubs, and there are a few in the Premier League who are still keeping an eye on his situation.”

Harvey Elliott would improve Palace

Elliott could prove to be a quality long-term investment for the London club. The 22-year-old is capable of operating centrally as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net as well. Regular football at Selhurst Park could bring out the best in the player as well.

He has the potential to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker, and Crystal Palace could provide him with the platform he needs. The move could be ideal for all parties.

Liverpool have strengthened their attacking unit this summer, and Elliott has dropped further down the pecking order. The champions will look to cash on the player if the opportunity presents itself.