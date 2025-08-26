Jeff Stelling claims Leeds United have made a really poor signing

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Leeds United have started the season with a win and a defeat in their first two matches of the season.

The Whites beat Everton 1-0 in their first match of the season with Lukas Nmecha scoring the only goal of the match while their second clash in the league was away to Arsenal which ended in a 5-0 defeat for them.

Daniel Farke has made several new signings this summer and some of them have made the difference already.

Nmecha has shown he has the ability to lead the attack while the club have high hopes from Noah Okafor who joined from AC Milan.

Leeds United signing criticised by Jeff Stelling

Leeds have also signed James Justin from Leicester City as they look for more competition in the right-back position.

However, their signing of Justin has been criticised by football pundit Jeff Stelling.

In conversation with Ally McCoist on talkSPORT, Stelling has claimed that Justin used to be a good player but his current form is not impressive.

Stelling said: “James Justin has been a very good player, good enough to win England caps, but he’s struggled for form in the last couple of seasons, I think it’s fair to say.

“I’m not having a go at Justin, but what I think Leeds desperately need, is a marquee signing – they’ve really splashed the cash, they’ve bought a lot of players in for seven, eight, nine, 10 million pounds.

“I think they need to bring a Jack Grealish type figure in, someone who you know, the fans can really get excited about.

“And however well Justin does, the fans are not going to get excited about signing a full-back.”

Stelling is being a little too harsh on James Justin

He may not be the most attractive signing for Farke and his team but he provides experience and depth at the back, something that the Whites desperately need if they are to survive in the Premier League.

Leeds have learned from their past experiences that you need a deep squad in order to survive in the Premier League and that is exactly what they are working to improve.

Fans might not get too excited about the signing of Justin but the manager is going to like the security he has now at the right-back position.

