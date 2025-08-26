Just in: Man United star considering Old Trafford exit after just two games into new season

Manchester United FC
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
According to The Athletic, Kobbie Mainoo is increasingly open to leaving Manchester United as uncertainty grows over his role under new head coach Ruben Amorim.

The 20-year-old England international, who broke into the senior setup with high expectations, has entered the final 24 months of his contract at Old Trafford.

With no new deal on the table and Amorim seemingly favouring other midfield options, Mainoo’s future now hangs in the balance.

Mainoo had been seen as one of the brightest prospects to emerge from United’s academy in recent years.

Ruben Amorim has benched Kobbie Mainoo

However, under Amorim, his opportunities appear limited. Reports suggest that the Portuguese coach is currently prioritising other profiles in midfield, leaving Mainoo frustrated and uncertain about where he fits into the long-term project.

In both of Man United’s matches in the Premier League this season, Mainoo was left on the bench and not used by the manager.

Following the 1-1 draw against Fulham, Amorim made it clear that Mainoo is competing with Bruno Fernandes for a place in the starting line up.

The situation is complicated by the lack of obvious destinations. The Athletic highlights that, while Mainoo is open to a move away from Manchester, there are not many realistic suitors this late in the transfer window.

Man United exit seems the logical options for Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United looks on
Kobbie Mainoo of Manchester United looks on (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

This leaves both player and club in a delicate position. United risk losing one of their most talented young players for a reduced fee if no extension is agreed, while Mainoo risks stagnating if he remains on the fringes of Amorim’s plans.

Unless Amorim offers reassurances over his role, Mainoo may see little choice but to seriously consider an exit route, even if his options are limited for now.

