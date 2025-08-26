A Manchester United flag is waved from the stands as a flare burns. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is now reportedly open to leaving the club this summer.

According to a report from The Athletic, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim seems to prefer other midfielders over the youngster.

There is no concrete offer on the table for the youngster yet. It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

The 20-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career, and Manchester United will not be able to provide him with that opportunity. It would make sense for him to move on in search of regular football now.

Amorim once rated Mainoo highly

Recently, Ruben Amorim revealed in a press conference that he has big plans for the talented young midfielder.

🚨🗣 – Ruben Amorim’s response last month when asked about his plans for Kobbie Mainoo this season:



“I have big plans [for Mainoo].



“He’s a big talent… I think he needs to increase the rhythm, the pace.”



[@StretfordPaddck]pic.twitter.com/lDIsjc3TdF — UF (@UtdFaithfuls) August 26, 2025

The sudden change of stance will certainly come as a surprise now. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can offer the 20-year-old the opportunities he needs to develop.

There is no doubt that he is a promising young talent with a big future. He could develop into a top-class Premier League midfielder with the right guidance. He has already shown his quality at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

Man United should keep Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and they need to hold onto their best young talents. Losing the 20-year-old could prove to be a mistake in future. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Manchester United need more quality in the middle of the park, and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions before the window closes. Apart from improving, they need to keep quality players as well. Mainoo could be an asset for them in the long run.