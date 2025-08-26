Leicester City have El Khannouss replacement lined up

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City are preparing for life without Bilal El Khannouss with the club eyeing his replacement.

Interest has increased in the services of the pacey winger and clubs like Leeds United and Crystal Palace are showing strong interest.

Leeds manager Daniel Farke wants to add width and pace in his wide attacking positions while Palace are looking for a replacement of Eberechi Eze who recently joined Arsenal.

El Khannouss has made up his mind to leave the Foxes this summer as he looks for a move to the Premier League following Leicester City’s relegation.

Leicester City are working on signing El Khannouss’ replacement

The Foxes have now started looking for a replacement for the 21-year-old player.

Leicester City have opened negotiations with Feyenoord over the signing of Dutch winger Calvin Stengs, according to Rob Dorsett of Sky Sports News.

Sources close to the discussions indicate that Feyenoord are prepared to part ways with the 25-year-old this summer, provided their valuation is met, which has encouraged Leicester to move quickly.

Comfortable on either wing or in a more central attacking role, he has been one of the Eredivisie’s best performers in recent campaigns. Leicester, eager to add proven quality, see him as a potential game-changer in the final third.

Talks between the Foxes and Feyenoord are understood to be at an early stage, but the Dutch champions are open to a sale. Having already reshaped parts of their squad during the summer, Feyenoord are willing to cash in on Stengs if the right offer arrives, particularly given the level of interest building around him.

Foxes face competition from Celtic

Celtic are also keeping close tabs on the situation. The Scottish giants have explored the conditions of a potential deal, though their ability to move forward with a concrete offer may depend on their success in reaching the UEFA Champions League group stages.

Securing qualification would provide both the financial resources and the incentive to strengthen their attacking options, with Stengs firmly on their shortlist.

For Leicester, the opportunity to add a player of Stengs’ pedigree could prove crucial as they aim to get promoted to the Premier League again.

With Feyenoord willing to do business, much now depends on how quickly Leicester push ahead, and whether Celtic’s Champions League fate allows them to enter the race more aggressively.

