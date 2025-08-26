Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United are hoping to get rid of Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho before the summer transfer window closes.

All three players have lost their relevance in Ruben Amorim’s plans, and Manchester United want to get rid of them quickly. However, they have not been able to secure any suitable offers for the three players so far.

Man United transfer strategy revealed

According to Football Insider, they have now adopted a more sensible strategy by deciding to reduce their asking price for the players.

It will be interesting to see if that can help Manchester United get rid of the three players. They do not have any future at the club, and it would make sense for the Red Devils to cash in on them. They will not want to overburden the wage bill with players who are not central to their plans, going forward.

Garnacho has been linked with clubs like Bayern Munich. On the other hand, Italian champions Napoli want Hojlund.

Manchester United trio needs a fresh start

Meanwhile, the three players will look to get their careers back on track with regular football as well. They have been linked with multiple clubs in recent weeks, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure a permanent exit from Old Trafford quickly. They will look to sort out their future and focus on football once again.

There is no doubt that all three players are talented and they have a bright future. If they can join the right club, it could bring out the best in them once again. The three players are still relatively young, and they have plenty of time to get their careers back on track. Regular football could help them achieve their potential.

Manchester United have already improved their attacking unit substantially, and it makes sense for them to cash in on the fringe players so that they can balance the books.