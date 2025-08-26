Ruben Amorim, Head Coach of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the Turkish defender Yusuf Akcicek from Fenerbahce this summer.

According to a report from Turkish publication Sabah via SportWitness, Manchester United sent scouts to watch the player in action last season, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him this summer.

Yusuf Akcicek is a player in demand

The 19-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and multiple clubs are keeping tabs on him. The left-footed central defender is very good on the ball and very effective in the air as well. He has all the tools to develop into a complete defender.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him, and Manchester United are one of the biggest clubs in the world. The report claims that the defender could be made available for a fee of around €20 million this summer.

Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the 19-year-old after scouting him last season.

Akcicek would be a future investment

The Turkey under-19 international has the qualities to thrive in the Premier League, and he could develop into an important player for Manchester United with the right guidance.

He has the physicality to do well in the Premier League, and he will certainly hope to join a big club soon. Several of the top European clubs are keen on the defender, and Manchester United must look to act quickly if they want to get that deal done.

They will not want to be drawn into a bidding war for the player. The 19-year-old could be a future star for them, and the €20 million investment could look like a bargain.

