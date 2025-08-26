Players of Chelsea huddle ahead of the UEFA Conference League Final 2025. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old has fallen down the picking order since the arrival of Liam Delap and Joao Pedro earlier this summer. The striker needs to move on to play regularly. Jackson has been linked with multiple clubs, and his agent has now hinted that the player could be set to embark on a new beginning. It remains to be seen where he ends up.

Nicolas Jackson agent hints at Blues exit

His agent Diomansy Kamara said via WiW Sports: “30 goals in two seasons without a single penalty. Ups and downs… but a page is turning at the Blues. “Still grateful for yesterday, but already looking toward tomorrow, with optimism. Germany, Italy, England: the options are numerous, the decision is imminent. Thank you for the support, we see your messages… Nicolas Jackson, transfer expected within 48 hours, In shaa Allah…”

Where will Jackson end up?

There is no doubt that he’s a quality player, and he has shown his ability in England. He could prove to be an excellent acquisition for most teams.

Chelsea have adequate depth in the attacking unit, and they are unlikely to stand in his way. It will be interesting to see if they can recoup a substantial amount of money from his departure. Chelsea has been very active in the market this summer, and they have brought in a quality signing. Selling some of their unwanted players will help balance the books.

Meanwhile, the striker will look to get his career back on track with regular football, and he will hope to join a club where he can compete at a high level and fight for trophies. He has been labelled as a “top player” by Cole Palmer, and he could improve most teams.

The Senegal international is at the peak of his powers, and he needs to play regularly. He will want to join a club where he can fulfil his ambitions.