Personal terms agreed: Arsenal prepare bid for ‘warrior’ who is ready to join them

Arsenal look set to take a major step forward in their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Ecuadorian international has given the green light to a move to North London.

According to Romano, personal terms have already been agreed, with a long-term deal prepared and ready to be signed once the clubs finalise the transfer structure.

Hincapie, who has impressed in the Bundesliga, is said to favour a switch to Arsenal.

The 23-year-old sees the project under Mikel Arteta as the right next step in his career, while Arteta himself is understood to be a huge admirer of the defender, seeing him as an ideal signing to add depth and competition across the backline.

Arsenal are ready to make offer for Piero Hincapie

Arsenal’s plan is to table an opening proposal that will likely take the form of an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy. Such a structure would give the Gunners some flexibility in this window while securing a long-term solution for their defensive unit.

It also fits with Arsenal’s strategy of spreading costs across multiple windows while still competing for top-level players.

A move for Hincapie could also trigger movement elsewhere. Romano notes that Jakub Kiwior is expected to join FC Porto, with talks progressing well.

The Polish defender has struggled to cement a regular starting place since arriving at the Emirates, and Arsenal’s pursuit of Hincapie indicates that Arteta is looking for a slightly different profile to strengthen his defensive core.

Mikel Arteta continues his summer spending spree

Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen in action
Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen in action (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

If completed, the signing of Hincapie would represent another statement of intent from Arsenal as they aim to challenge once again for the Premier League title and make a deeper run in the Champions League.

With personal terms no longer an obstacle and Hincapie’s preference clear, all eyes are now on Arsenal’s formal bid.

The defender has been described as a “warrior” by his agent in the past.

