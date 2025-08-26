Richard Keys calls for rule change after Newcastle – Liverpool scandal

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dramatic late victory over Newcastle United on Monday night has reignited debate about time-wasting and effective match time in the Premier League.

Former Sky Sports anchor Richard Keys was among those most vocal, urging the league to adopt a radical rule change to ensure fans get full value from the spectacle.

The clash itself was a modern classic. Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 35th minute, before Newcastle were reduced to 10 men when Anthony Gordon saw red following a VAR review.

Just after half-time, Hugo Ekitike extended the visitors’ advantage, only for Bruno Guimarães to spark hopes of a comeback with a well-taken strike. William Osula then grabbed an 88th-minute equaliser to send St James’ Park into raptures, but the drama wasn’t over.

Liverpool beat Newcastle United late in added time

In stoppage time, 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha struck a memorable winner, sealing all three points for Arne Slot’s side and crushing Newcastle hearts.

Yet while the football itself provided no shortage of drama, Richard Keys took aim at another element of the game: how little the ball was actually in play.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Keys revealed that the ball was active for just 40.8% of the match, the lowest figure recorded in the Premier League for 15 years.

“Fans are being robbed,” Keys declared, before calling on the Premier League to implement a 60-minute stop-clock system based solely on effective playing time.

Richard Keys raises an important issue

The idea of a stop-clock has been raised before. IFAB (the International Football Association Board) floated similar proposals in 2017, suggesting two halves of 30 minutes each where the clock stops every time the ball goes out of play.

Advocates argue that this would eliminate time-wasting, ensure fairness, and give supporters greater value, particularly with ticket prices continuing to rise.

However, critics argue that introducing a stop-clock would fundamentally alter the rhythm and flow of football, potentially making matches feel over-regulated.

Still, Keys’ comments have added fuel to a debate that is unlikely to disappear. With the Premier League already experimenting with stricter guidelines on time-wasting and extended stoppage times, the idea of a 60-minute effective play clock may yet gain traction in the years to come.

Liverpool take strong stance on Alexander Isak moving into final days of the transfer window