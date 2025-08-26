Sources: Arsenal & Chelsea among clubs monitoring 20-goal attacker looking for a move

Ademola Lookman’s future at Atalanta appears to be hanging by a thread as tensions between player and club continue to escalate.

The Nigerian winger has seen his relationship with the club rapidly deteriorate.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Lookman has officially submitted a transfer request, erased all Atalanta-related content from his social media channels, and relocated to London.

He is currently training individually, with no plans for reintegration into the first-team squad until the transfer window closes. The Nigerian attacker scored 20 goals in all competitions for the Italian side last season.

Atalanta are open to the sale of Ademola Lookman

Atalanta, for their part, remain open to offers but are standing firm on their valuation. Inter Milan had been the most serious suitors, reaching a personal agreement with Lookman on a long-term deal until 2030.

However, Atalanta blocked the move unless they could first secure Fulham striker Rodrigo Muniz as a replacement. With Fulham yet to find an alternative forward, Inter’s move stalled.

Their €42 million plus €3 million in add-ons proposal was ultimately rejected, with Atalanta insisting on a fee closer to £45 million.

Although Inter were expected to return with a fresh bid after finalising the Zalewski deal, the Nerazzurri pulled out, informing Lookman’s representatives that negotiations were over. In frustration, the player refused to train for two weeks, but the protest had no effect. Instead, Atalanta responded with disciplinary action, further straining the relationship.

Arsenal and Chelsea among clubs monitoring Lookman

Ademola Lookman of Atalanta
Ademola Lookman of Atalanta (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

The situation has sparked significant interest from the Premier League. Arsenal are considering an approach while Chelsea view Lookman as a backup option if their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho fails.

Manchester City could enter the race if Savinho departs, and Tottenham are monitoring developments due to delays in their own Savinho negotiations.

Aston Villa have also shown interest, though Roma’s pursuit looks unlikely given Gian Piero Gasperini’s resistance.

Atletico Madrid and Napoli have both made contact, but neither club has yet met Atalanta’s demands.

With the Italian side preferring to sell the winger outside Serie A, the door remains open, but time is running out.

