Sources: Champions League club makes late enquiry about ‘top’ Man United player

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Galatasaray are keeping their options open as the Turkish giants look to strengthen between the posts before the close of their transfer window.

Negotiations with Manchester City over Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson have proven complicated, and while the Istanbul club remain in contact with the Premier League champions, they are already casting the net wider to ensure they are not left without a marquee signing in goal.

One name that has recently surfaced on Galatasaray’s radar is Manchester United’s Andre Onana, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Andre Onana faces uncertain future at Man United

With Senne Lammens now edging closer to a move to Old Trafford, the Super Lig champions have taken initial steps to explore the availability of the Cameroon international.

Sources indicate that the discussions have been very early and exploratory, but the very fact Onana’s name has entered the conversation highlights Galatasaray’s ambition to land a high-profile goalkeeper.

Onana’s current stance remains focused on staying at Man United, where he wants to fight for his place under Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager praised Onana in the past, citing his performances at Inter Milan, calling him a ‘top’ player.

However, the goalkeeper is aware of the importance of regular playing time, particularly with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon. So far this season, Onana has made zero appearances for the Red Devils.

Galatasaray can provide Onana more playing time

Should his situation at United fail to improve, the appeal of joining Galatasaray, where he would undoubtedly be a key figure, could become difficult to ignore.

He would also get the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season with the Turkish side.

For Galatasaray, the strategy is clear. Unlike most European clubs, whose transfer windows close earlier, the Turkish market remains open longer, giving them valuable breathing space.

Club officials are prepared to bide their time, assessing developments in England and elsewhere before committing to a definitive move.

With time still on their side, Galatasaray are carefully plotting their next move.

