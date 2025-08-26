Sources: Jadon Sancho’s Man United nightmare is getting over with move expected soon

(Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho’s time at Manchester United appears to be drawing to a close, with the club actively working on an exit strategy for the out of favour winger, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Despite being under contract until 2026, manager Ruben Amorim has made it clear that Sancho is not part of his long-term plans, leaving the winger’s future away from Old Trafford all but inevitable.

For weeks, Roma had emerged as the frontrunner in the chase for Sancho. Sporting director Frederic Massara has held direct talks with the player, trying to convince him to make the move to Italy. Nearly a month ago, Roma and Man United even reached an agreement on the terms of a deal worth €18 million plus bonuses.

Jadon Sancho was not interested in joining AS Roma

However, negotiations collapsed due to complications on the player’s side. Sancho’s agents demanded commissions in excess of €10 million, while the player himself showed little enthusiasm for the move.

Roma had offered Sancho an annual salary of €5 million, and manager Gian Piero Gasperini was pushing for the signing, seeing him as a key addition to strengthen his attack. But Sancho remained reluctant, preferring a club competing in the Champions League.

He had shown more flexibility in talks with Juventus, agreeing to the possibility of a pay cut, but that potential switch died for the player who scored five goals on loan at Chelsea last season.

Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich also monitored his situation but pulled out, citing excessive financial demands and agent fees.

Man United winger could be heading to Besiktas soon

Now, Besiktas have emerged as a surprising late contender. The Turkish giants are keen to capitalise on their extended transfer window, which remains open until September 12, long after most of Europe has closed business.

Besiktas have already reached an agreement with United over the transfer fee, meaning the move depends solely on Sancho’s decision. Should the winger give the green light, the deal could be wrapped up swiftly, handing Sancho the opportunity for a fresh start in Istanbul.

