Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa this summer.

The 23-year-old is one of the finest young talents in the Premier League, and Tottenham have been linked with him heavily. According to Football Insider, Aston Villa do not want to sell the player, but they could be under pressure because of the PSR issues.

Several top clubs are keeping tabs on Rogers.

Tottenham eyeing bargain move for Morgan Rogers

Tottenham are now looking to agree on a cut-price deal for the midfielder, and they are hoping to take advantage of Aston Villa’s financial problems. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

They need more quality and cutting-edge in the final third, and the 23-year-old will certainly help them improve. He registered 30 goal contributions last season, and he will be an excellent acquisition for Tottenham.

With James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski sidelined with injuries, Tottenham need more quality in the final third. They need someone who can score goals consistently and create opportunities for his teammates. Rogers certainly fits the profile. He’s also quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. He could develop into a future star for the club.

Rogers is an elite talent

The 23-year-old was recently chosen as the PFA Young Player of the Year. There is no doubt that he is an elite prospect, and Spurs would do well to secure his signature. Losing a prized young prospect like Rogers will be a huge blow for Aston Villa.

The West Midlands club are looking to put together a team capable of competing in the Champions League regularly and fighting for trophies. Losing their best young players will certainly affect them negatively. It remains to be seen whether Spurs can get the deal done.