West Ham United agree deal to sign Champions League star

West Ham manager Graham Potter looks on (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

West Ham United are closing in on their latest summer signing, with a deal now agreed for AS Monaco midfielder Soungoutou Magassa.

According to Santi Aouna, the Hammers have reached an agreement with the Ligue 1 club worth €17 million as a fixed fee, with a further €3 million included in performance-related add-ons.

The deal also contains a 10% sell-on clause, ensuring Monaco will benefit from any future transfer of the player.

West Ham United are set to sign Soungoutou Magassa

Magassa is regarded as one of France’s most promising young midfield talents, with the player impressing just at the age of 21. His versatility is another major asset, as he can also operate in central defense when required.

The Hammers have already targeted a number of rising stars across Europe, and the addition of Magassa would provide depth and competition in midfield.

The player himself has already given his approval to the move, having been convinced by West Ham’s project and the opportunity to play in the Premier League. Travel plans and a medical are currently being scheduled, with the move expected to be finalised once those formalities are completed.

Graham Potter wants to strengthen his squad

Having started their season in poor manner, the Hammers are looking to address the issues in their squad by making new signings. With just less than a week left in the closure of the transfer window, expect Graham Potter’s side to make more moves in the coming days.

For Monaco, the sale of Magassa provides a healthy financial return on a player developed within their system, while also leaving the door open for future profit through the sell-on clause.

Meanwhile, for West Ham fans, the prospect of welcoming a highly rated French talent adds excitement to the club and the fans, something that has been missing after their recent defeats.

West Ham set sights on late summer move for Tottenham star