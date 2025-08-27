Antoine Semenyo in action for Bournemouth against Liverpool (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly discussed Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo as a new potential transfer target in the last 24 hours.

According to Fabrizio Romano on his YouTube channel, there is now interest from Spurs in Semenyo as they consider a number of new attacking midfield targets.

It’s been a frustrating summer for Tottenham as it looked at one point like they were very close to signing Morgan Gibbs-White from Nottingham Forest.

As reported by BBC Sport and others, however, this led to Forest considering legal action for the way Spurs approached the deal, and it never materialised.

Tottenham then also missed out on Eberechi Eze, who has just joined Arsenal.

Tottenham show interest in Antoine Semenyo transfer, says Fabrizio Romano

See Romano’s video below as he now reports that THFC have an interest in Semenyo…

“They (Tottenham) called in the previous days for Xavi Simons, for example, but the player is already in agreement with Chelsea. So let’s see what happens there,” Romano said.

“Morgan Rogers is a dream target but at the moment Villa don’t want to sell. So it looks very difficult in the last 24-48 hours.

“Tottenham also made some calls for other players. They wanted to understand the situation of Lucas Paqueta at West Ham. Also a player they appreciate and they know very well, and was already a target, but now obviously is late in the market so it’s going to be difficult is Semenyo at Bournemouth – another name mentioned internally at Tottenham in the last 24 hours.”

Antoine Semenyo looks ready for a big transfer

Semenyo shone at Bournemouth last season and has also made a bright start to this campaign, so it’s easy to imagine him shining at a bigger club.

Sky Sports have also previously linked the Ghana international with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United, but so far he hasn’t made a move.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs now step up their interest for Semenyo in the final days of the window.