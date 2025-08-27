“Big statement” – Arsenal legend comments on potential €60m transfer

Arsenal FC logo on flag (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Nigel Winterburn has commented on the club’s transfer pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie.

The Gunners great thinks it would be a “big statement” if they bring Hincapie in, with the Ecuador international impressing during his time in the Bundesliga.

Hincapie could have an important role to fill at Arsenal, with Jakub Kiwior possibly being set to leave for Porto, as per Fabrizio Romano and others.

See below for Romano’s update on Kiwior, with the Poland international a solid option at both centre-back and left-back, where Hincapie also plays, with the moves most likely linked to each other…

?? FC Porto are waiting for Arsenal to decide in the next 24/48h on Jakub Kiwior proposal worth €26m. Kiwior was never gonna travel tonight as it depends on Arsenal, still deciding internally. Green light might also depend on talks with Bayer for Piero Hincapié. ??? pic.twitter.com/GbJsGXNOz8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2025

Romano posted: “FC Porto are waiting for Arsenal to decide in the next 24/48h on Jakub Kiwior proposal worth €26m. Kiwior was never gonna travel tonight as it depends on Arsenal, still deciding internally. Green light might also depend on talks with Bayer for Piero Hincapie.”

Arsenal legend comments on Piero Hincapie transfer

Speaking to the Metro, Winterburn said: “If the talent is there and you’ve got the money, then absolutely do you go and strengthen again.

“As we’ve already seen with Arsenal you never quite know with injuries where you need to go.

“It’s one to watch, but it seems like it might just be a long shot that came up.

“If it were to happen, I’m sure it would mean Kiwior going. But Mosquera has come in and he’s got to play in that position and develop as well.

“Maybe they are thinking they need one more but 60 million [euros] to sit on your bench? It seems quite a lot of money to me and it would probably go a little bit against what Arsenal have done in the past.

“Let’s watch and see, but if it were to happen, it would be a big statement of intent.”

CaughtOffside were also previously informed on Chelsea’s interest in Hincapie, though they ended up signing a similar player in Jorrel Hato instead.