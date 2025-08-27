AC Milan line up move to sign Leicester star

Caleb Okoli and Jannik Vestergaard (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

AC Milan are reportedly showing a strong interest in a late potential summer transfer window move for Leicester City centre-back Caleb Okoli.

The 24-year-old only joined Leicester just over a year ago, and has become an important member of the Foxes’ first-team in that time.

Still, it seems Okoli is now firmly on Milan’s radar as they look for defensive reinforcements towards the end of the summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Calciomercato, who state that the Rossoneri look set to be preparing a move for Okoli.

The Italy Under-21 international was previously on the books at Atalanta, and had spells with the likes of SPAL and Frosinone on loan.

Caleb Okoli to leave Leicester City for AC Milan?

It now looks like Okoli could earn himself a big move to the San Siro, which would surely be hard for him to turn down.

Okoli joined Leicester when they were in the Premier League, but he might not be so keen to stay now after their relegation to the Championship.

Leicester will undoubtedly be keen to go back up this season, but it probably won’t be easy, and Okoli could be one of their big names who looks for a way out.

It remains to be seen if a deal will definitely be done, though, as Milan reportedly have other names on their list as well.

The Rossoneri are also believed to be looking at bringing Merih Demiral in from Al Ahli, so that could be an option that ends up helping Leicester.