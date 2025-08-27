Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, looks on during the pre-season. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

Chelsea are hoping to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United before the summer transfer window closes.

The 21-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United, and they are looking to get rid of him. The Blues have already confirmed their desire to pay around £35-40 million for the attacker.

Chelsea in talks to land Garnacho

According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are currently locked in talks, and a deal is likely to be concluded soon. Garnacho needs regular gametime, and he has decided to join Chelsea. The move to the London club will allow him to showcase his qualities in the Premier League regularly.

Chelsea need more quality and depth on the flanks, and the South American should prove to be an excellent investment for them. The player registered 21 goal contributions last season, and he will look to compete at a high level regularly with the Blues. It remains whether Manchester United regret their decision to let the player leave, especially to a direct rival.

Alejandro Garnacho could be a star for Chelsea

Garnacho is highly rated across Europe, and he has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League attacker. He will feel that he needs to prove himself in English football now. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can wrap up the move quickly.

The Blues already have an agreement in place with the player, and they are now waiting for a green light from Manchester United to complete the transfer. The deal is likely to be finalised soon.

Chelsea has been very active in the market, and they have improved their attacking unit significantly. Adding more depth on the flanks will be the icing on the cake for them. It will be interesting to see if they can fight at a high level this season and win major trophies.