Christopher Nkunku has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer.

The 27-year-old will not get regular gametime at the London club, and he needs to leave to play more often.

AC Milan are interested in securing his signature, and they have nearly agreed on personal terms with the player. He will sign a contract with them until 2030 if the move goes through, as per Santi Aouna.

The Italian outfit is preparing to offer around €30-40 million to Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if they can secure an agreement with the Premier League club. Meanwhile, they are not alone in the race, and they will face competition from clubs like Aston Villa and RB Leipzig.

Meanwhile, German champions Bayern Munich have failed with an offer to get the deal done as well. They wanted to sign the player loan with an obligation to buy. Chelsea will only sell the player permanently, and the German club could return with an improved offer.

The 27-year-old could be a quality acquisition for all four clubs, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. He can operate as a striker, an attacking midfielder, as well as a wide player. He will add goals and creativity to the side. Despite not starting regularly for Chelsea last season, he managed to register 20 goal contributions in all competitions.

He has shown his quality in Germany in the past, and the opportunity to return to the Bundesliga could be tempting for him. Similarly, the move to Italy would be an exciting challenge as well. He needs to join a club where he will play regularly and compete at a high level.

Milan are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them can be hard to turn down. It remains to be seen when he ends up.