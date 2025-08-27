Daniel Levy, Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur looks on from the stands (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are looking to sign Xavi Simons from the German club RB Leipzig, and Daniel Levy could play a key role in getting the done.

According to BILD, the Netherlands International was nailed on to join Chelsea this summer, but the deal is far from complete. The report claims that negotiations are not finalised between RB Leipzig and Chelsea. That has now opened the door for Tottenham to get the deal done.

Daniel Levy could help facilitate the move

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy knows Leipzig supervisory board chairman Oliver Mintzlaff very well, and that could help the north London club sign the 22-year-old. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The Netherlands international will cost €70 million.

Spurs will need more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and Simons would be an excellent addition. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into a future star with the right guidance. He is capable of operating as an attacking midfielder as well as a wide player. His versatility will be a bonus for Tottenham if they can get the deal done.

The player has shown his quality in Germany, and he has the technical attributes to do well in England as well. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running at Tottenham.

Can Spurs beat Chelsea to Simons?

Meanwhile, Chelsea are unlikely to give up on the player easily. It will be interesting to see if they decide to ramp up their efforts to get the deal done now that Tottenham are serious about the player.

Whoever ends up signing the 22-year-old could have a future star on their hands. It will be interesting to see where the attacking sensation ends up.