Leeds enquire about signing Nottingham Forest attacker

Jota Silva in action for Nottingham Forest against Birmingham City (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva and have made an enquiry about a potential deal.

The newly-promoted side could do with making some changes to their squad as they surely face a major fight to stay in the Premier League this season.

Leeds were thrashed 5-0 by Arsenal at the weekend – a reminder of how long a season they could have ahead of them after their return to the top flight.

Silva is now on their list and Football Insider suggest some initial talks may have already taken place.

“I hear Leeds are interested in signing Jota Silva,” Mick Brown told Football Insider.

“They need new wingers, and he is one of the names on their list of targets.”

Jota Silva to leave Nottingham Forest for Leeds?

Silva hasn’t been able to establish himself as a regular at Forest, so a departure this summer would make sense.

The 26-year-old could probably get a lot more playing time at Leeds, so he could do well to accept an offer to move to Elland Road.

Forest have made signings of their own this summer, so could probably do with a sale or two like this to ensure they keep in line with PSR laws.

Leeds will no doubt hope to get this done as soon as possible, with Daniel Farke’s side facing another tough test in the Premier League this weekend as they take on Newcastle at home.