Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United acknowledges the fans after a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the VfB Stuttgart midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Manchester United were hoping to improve their midfield with the signing of Carlos Baleba, but a move for the Brighton star is not possible this summer. They have been linked with players like Morten Hjulmand and Adam Wharton as well. However, their respective clubs are unwilling to let them move on, as per Fichajes.

Man United keen on Angelo Stiller

Therefore, Manchester United have now identified Stiller as a target from the German club. He has shown his ability in the Bundesliga, and he has the physicality and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League as well. He will add physicality and defensive cover to the Manchester United midfield. The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for him. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

There is no doubt that the material has the quality to play for the biggest clubs in England, and he could be an important player for Manchester United going forward.

Stiller could improve with coaching and experience

The player is still relatively young enough to improve further, and regular football in England could bring out the best in him. Manchester United are among the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting for the player. It would be the ideal next step in his career.

Stiller has shown his ability in the Bundesliga, and there is no doubt that he has the qualities to do well in England as well. It will be interesting to see if he can hit the ground running and establish himself as an important player for Manchester United.

The midfielder reportedly has a £32 million release clause in his current contract, and Manchester United certainly have the resources to pay. It remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.