Kobbie Mainoo celebrates for Manchester United (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, and Italian champions Napoli are now keen on him.

According to a report from Daily Mail, they will speak to Manchester United regarding a move for the highly rated central midfielder as they look to negotiate a deal for Rasmus Hojlund as well.

Kobbie Mainoo is an elite talent

Mainoo is a tremendous talent with a bright future, but he has lost prominence at Manchester United. Sitting on the bench at the Premier League club will not benefit him, and Mainoo should look to move on in search of regular playing time. The opportunity to move to Napoli could be quite exciting for him. They have an excellent squad and a world-class manager like Antonio Conte.

The Italian might be able to bring out the best in the talented young midfielder, and he could help the player fulfil his potential. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United and Napoli can secure an agreement over a move for Hojlund and Mainoo in the coming days. Mainoo has been described as a “quality player” by Bruno Fernandes.

Napoli move could be ideal for Mainoo

Napoli have recently won the league title, and they will be able to provide the midfielder with the opportunity to compete at the highest level. The midfielder will look to prove himself at the highest level, and the move to Napoli could be ideal for him.

The 20-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Roma as well. However, Napoli will be able to offer him Champions League football, and that could play a key role in getting the deal done.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Manchester United could end up regretting the decision to let one of their prized young prospect leave the club.