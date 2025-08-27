Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker William Osula has been linked with a move away from the club during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old Danish striker is attracting interest, but Newcastle are unwilling to let him leave. They are already lacking in depth in the attacking unit, and a report from The Athletic claims that Eddie Howe will not sanction his departure.

Newcastle need to keep Osula

Callum Wilson left the club earlier this summer, and Alexander Isak is looking to force an exit from the club. Newcastle have not been able to bring in a quality striker so far, and it is no surprise that they are not keen on letting the 22-year-old move on.

However, Osula needs to play regularly at this stage of his career in order to continue his development. He was given an opportunity against Liverpool recently, and he managed to get on the score sheet. He is young enough to improve further, and he could develop into an important player in the right team. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to stay at Newcastle, even though he will not be a regular starter for them.

The player needs to focus on his development, and leaving the club would be ideal for him. They will not be able to provide him with the opportunities he needs.

Will Newcastle let William Osula move on?

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle can bring in the necessary additions before the window closes. It would allow the 22-year-old to secure a move away from the club. Newcastle have been trying to sign multiple strikers in recent weeks, but they have failed with several efforts to get a deal done.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few days.