Talks “today” as Chelsea look prepared to back down on transfer conditions

Chelsea and Bayern Munich are reportedly both in talks today about the transfer of Nicolas Jackson, with Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs providing updates.

The Senegal international looks to be nearing a move away from Stamford Bridge after a slightly underwhelming spell in west London.

Jackson has a record of 30 goals in 81 games in total for Chelsea, which is not the worst, but also not quite the elite level the Blues will have expected.

Joao Pedro and Liam Delap also both joined Chelsea this summer, pushing Jackson down in the pecking order.

See below as Romano has now posted about Jackson and Bayern contacts happening today…

Nicolas Jackson transfer updates emerge

Romano posted: “FC Bayern are again today in direct club to club talks with Chelsea for Nico Jackson. Discussions about formula of the deal as #CFC has one international loan spot left and it has to include obligation to buy. Nothing done so far player/club side; but Bayern keep insisting.”

Jacobs, meanwhile, has also suggested Chelsea could back down on their demands over selling Jackson permanently, as they could potentially accept a £10m loan fee for the 24-year-old…

Jacobs posted: “Chelsea are prepared to sanction a loan with obligation for Nico Jackson if a permanent transfer can’t be agreed. Clubs currently told a £10m loan fee is required. Bayern remain in talks.”

Chelsea’s new-look attack taking shape

Jackson looks to be heading out of Chelsea, and he’ll follow Noni Madueke, Joao Felix and Jadon Sancho in all leaving the Blues this summer.

Pedro, Delap, Jamie Gittens and Estevao Willian have joined CFC, while there could be further additions soon as well.

Alejandro Garnacho could be set for Chelsea, while Fabrizio Romano has also previously informed CaughtOffside about the club’s pursuit of RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.