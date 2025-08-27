Piero Hincapie of Bayer 04 Leverkusen looks on during the UEFA Champions League match. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months, and it remains to be seen where he ends up.

The 23-year-old defender is highly rated across Europe, and it is no surprise that top teams like Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on him. It will be interesting to see if he can join a competitive team before the summer transfer window closes.

He has proven himself to be a reliable defender for the Bundesliga outfit, and he has helped them win the league title. The 23-year-old is capable of operating as a central defender as well as a left back. He could prove to be the ideal utility man for both Premier League clubs.

Piero Hincapie: Background and Early Career

The Ecuador international came through the ranks at local clubs Escuela Refinería, Emelec and Barcelona, before moving on to Norte América. The defender then went on to play for clubs like Deportivo Azogues and Independiente del Valle.

His impressive performances helped him secure a big move to Talleres in 2020, from where he sealed a move to the Bundesliga in the summer of 2021.

Club Career and Statistics

Club Appearances Goals Assists Independiente Del Valle 3 0 0 Talleres 22 0 0 Bayer Leverkusen 166 7 5

2025 Summer Transfer Window

Arsenal will have been linked with the 23-year-old defender in recent weeks. They could use a versatile player like him who can slot in centrally as well as on the flanks.

Hincapie will help Arsenal tighten up at the back and contribute going forward as well. Arsenal will be hoping to fight for major trophies this season, and they need a deeper squad with more quality. Signing a versatile young player like him could be a wise decision.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur need more quality in the defence as well. They need to tighten up at the back, especially with players like Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero prone to picking up injuries. The South American could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them.