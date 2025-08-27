Just in: 25-year-old Premier League striker wants Newcastle United move

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe looks on (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Wolverhampton Wanderers remain determined to keep hold of striker Jorgen Strand Larsen despite strong and persistent interest from Newcastle United.

The Magpies recently returned with an improved bid worth £55 million, but Wolves swiftly rejected the offer and maintain that the Norwegian international is not for sale.

Strand Larsen, 25, has become one of Wolves’ most influential players since his arrival from Celta Vigo. The powerful forward has impressed with his goal scoring quality and physical presence.

He managed to score 14 Premier League goals for Wolves last season.

Wolves are not ready to sell Jorgen Strand Larsen

Wolves see him as central to their project and are reluctant to sanction a departure, particularly so late in the transfer window when finding a replacement would be difficult.

While Strand Larsen himself is not actively agitating for a move away from Molineux, The Athletic reports that he is keen on the opportunity to join Newcastle.

The player is understood to be excited by the prospect of playing Champions League football and competing at the top end of the Premier League, something Newcastle can realistically offer in the future.

Nevertheless, he has not forced the issue, respecting Wolves’ stance and continuing to give his full commitment on the pitch.

Newcastle United are desperate for a new striker

The pursuit of a striker remains one of the key priorities in the final days of the window for Eddie Howe and his team.

Alexander Isak’s future is the subject of speculation on a constant basis since the striker has made it clear that he has no interest in playing for the Magpies again and is agitating for a move to Liverpool.

Strand Larsen is being seen as a player who could potentially replace Isak at St. James’ Park.

Wolves, however, are digging their heels in. The rejection of £55m shows their resolve, and unless Newcastle return with an extraordinary offer, the Norwegian is expected to stay put.

