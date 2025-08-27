Real Madrid consider late move for Man United star who wants Old Trafford exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The future of Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is becoming an increasingly hot topic in Europe, with both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid monitoring the youngster’s situation closely.

Mainoo, 20, has yet to feature under Ruben Amorim this season, remaining on the bench in United’s opening two Premier League fixtures.

His omission in high-profile games against Arsenal and Fulham, has raised eyebrows and prompted fresh questions about his role in Amorim’s plans moving forward, according to the Daily Mail.

Kobbie Mainoo linked with Man United exit

The England international has long been considered one of United’s most exciting academy graduates. Yet despite those qualities, first-team opportunities have been scarce since Amorim’s appointment, and his lack of involvement has only intensified speculation around a potential exit.

Contract talks have also complicated the picture. Mainoo has just under two years remaining on his current deal, but discussions over an extension have not progressed as smoothly as United had hoped.

This uncertainty has not gone unnoticed abroad, with several top clubs quietly assessing whether the situation could open the door for a move.

Real Madrid, in particular, are understood to be keeping close tabs. Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, see Mainoo as a player who could add energy and creativity to Diego Simeone’s evolving side.

Mainoo deserves more playing time

For United, the challenge is clear, convince Mainoo he has a genuine pathway into the first team, or risk losing one of their brightest prospects to Europe’s elite.

Man United fans, unsurprisingly, are strongly opposed to any permanent departure. Mainoo, after all, is viewed as a symbol of the club’s famed youth system. But unless Amorim integrates him soon, the pressure will only grow.

United have made the same mistake in the past with Pogba and they are going on a similar path again with the treatment of Mainoo.

