Report: Crystal Palace launch bid to sign Man City star

Crystal Palace have launched an ambitious bid to sign Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji, according to journalist Kostas Lianos.

The South London club are believed to have tabled an offer worth around £15 million, including bonuses, as they prepare for the possibility of losing captain Marc Guehi in the final days of the transfer window.

Palace’s interest in Akanji comes against the backdrop of growing speculation over Guehi’s future.

Akanji would be a high-profile addition for Oliver Glasner’s side. The Swiss international joined Manchester City in 2022 and quickly established himself as a reliable option under Pep Guardiola.

Manuel Akanji has been a huge success at Man City

He played a crucial role in City’s historic treble-winning campaign in 2023, featuring prominently in both domestic and European competitions.

Akanji also contributed to City’s successful defense of the Premier League title in 2024, further underlining his pedigree at the highest level.

However, the 30-year-old has yet to feature for City this season, fueling speculation about his future at the Etihad.

He was not named in the squad for the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham and was left unused during the 4-0 victory over Wolves on the opening weekend. That absence, combined with persistent rumours, has only intensified talk of a potential departure.

Crystal Palace face competition to sign Akanji

Palace are not the only side interested. Bayer Leverkusen are also monitoring Akanji closely, with the Bundesliga champions considering him as a potential replacement for Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuadorian defender is pushing for a move in the closing stages of the window, with both Arsenal and Tottenham keen on his signature. Should Hincapie leave, Akanji is among the leading candidates to fill the void at Leverkusen.

For Palace, securing a player of Akanji’s caliber would be a major coup and a signal of intent as they look to push further up the Premier League table.

