Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United.

The winger does not have a future at Old Trafford, and he has been linked with multiple clubs. He was on loan at Chelsea last season, and they had an option to sign in permanently this summer. However, the Blues have decided against it. Sancho is being linked with a move to Italy now.

Sancho wants premium wages

According to TBR football, his wages could be a major problem for any club hoping to sign him. He earns £300,000 per week at Manchester United, and no club is willing to pay him that kind of money.

He has been offered to Tottenham as they look to improve their attacking unit. There is no doubt that Sancho could be a useful acquisition for them, but his wages will complicate any potential move. It will be interesting to see if the player is willing to take a pay cut to secure a move away from Manchester United.

Jadon Sancho could be a handy option

The 25-year-old scored five goals and picked up 10 assists on loan at Chelsea last season, and he has the quality to help Tottenham improve as well. He is likely to be available for a reasonable amount of money, given his situation at Manchester United. They are desperate to get rid of the player. However, the player will have to be reasonable with his wage demands for the move to go through.

If Spurs can bring out the best in him, they could have a tremendous asset on their hands. He was regarded as a world-class talent during his time in Germany. However, the move to the Premier League has not worked out for him. It remains to be seen whether he can bounce back strongly and get back to his best once again.