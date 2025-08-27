Trent Alexander-Arnold warming up for Real Madrid (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Reports are coming in from Spain suggesting that Trent Alexander-Arnold might not find his way back into Real Madrid’s starting XI anytime soon, especially now that Dani Carvajal is back in full swing.

It’s an interesting twist to this saga, considering how highly regarded Trent is, and how long Real Madrid worked on winning the race for his signature while he was at Liverpool.

What’s even more intriguing is that Manchester City are now understood to be keeping a close eye on this situation.

They’ve been admirers of Trent for a while now, even reaching out to him twice in the past. Once was during the summer when he was available on a free transfer, and back when he was still a youth player at Liverpool.

If Trent does lose his his spot then Manchester City could make sensational bid for the player in the January transfer window.

Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to the Premier League?

This shocking update from Spain comes very early in Trent’s Madrid career, with the England international only making seven appearances for Xabi Alonso’s side so far.

He’d been a key player at Liverpool, and fans were devastated when he ran down his contract and decided to leave Anfield at the end of last season.

Just imagine the pain for Reds supporters if Trent now returns quickly to the Premier League to sign for their rivals City!

Pep Guardiola could do with a long-term successor to Kyle Walker, though, so this looks like it will be one to watch if the player’s situation doesn’t improve soon.

It’s not always easy to make it at the Bernabeu, where even some of the biggest names and best players have struggled to play as regularly as they would have liked.

Keep your eyes peeled as Trent’s stay in the Spanish capital might end up being shorter than expected!