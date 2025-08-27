Enzo Maresca shakes hands with Chris Kavanagh during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Chelsea FC. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tyrique George has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer.

The 19-year-old wants to play regularly, and he has decided to leave the London club in search of regular football. Italian outfit Roma are keen on securing his signature.

George is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. Chelsea are not prepared to keep him at the club against his wishes, and they will sanction his departure. However, they will include a sell-on clause in his contract.

Chelsea believe that he has the tools to develop into a top-class player, and they want to benefit from his future transfers.

The talented young attacker registered 18 goal contributions in all competitions last season. Chelsea were hoping to use him in their first team squad this season, but the player has decided to move on. It will be interesting to see if he can play regularly at the Italian club and establish himself as a key player for them.

George wants Chelsea exit

Graeme Bailey revealed on TBR Football: “The deal will include a substantial sell-on clause. I am told talks have gone very well with George and Roma; they think he is one of the best young wing prospects in Europe, and they are very happy to be getting him. “Chelsea will keep some sort of hold on him with their sell-on but with the player wanting to leave they were not going to keep him without his desire to stay.”

Can Roma sign Tyrique George?

If Roma can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in the long run. The 19-year-old has the potential to develop into a future star with the right guidance.

Chelsea have sufficient depth in the attacking unit, and they will not be able to offer him regular opportunities. It makes sense for the youngster to move on. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him.