Graham Potter, Head Coach of West Ham, arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Sunderland and West Ham. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

West Ham United are looking to sign the Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor before the summer transfer window closes.

They were heavily linked with the player earlier on in the window, but a move did not materialise. They are now looking to reignite their interest in the player as per GMS, and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

West Ham to return for John Victor

West Ham are hoping to sign the player on loan now. Initially, West Ham had a deal agreed in principle for the Brazilian for a fee of around €10 million. However, West Ham decided to move for Mads Hermansen eventually.

It appears that they have now revived their interest in the Brazilian once again. The 29-year-old could be a useful acquisition for them, and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

They need to improve their squad substantially before the window closes. They have made a disappointing start to the Premier League campaign, and they need quality players to bounce back strongly. The Brazilian would be a handy option, but he is unlikely to improve their starting lineup significantly. They need to focus on improving the other areas of their squad as well. They have been porous at the back and quite mediocre going forward.

West Ham need quality signings

They must look to improve their defensive and attacking unit before the window closes. They were fighting for survival last season, and a club of their stature should be pushing for a place in the top half. It remains to be seen whether they can bounce back strongly. They need quality players in order to do well.

As for Victor, the opportunity to move to the Premier League can be quite exciting, and he will certainly hope that the transfer to West Ham works out.