What Alexander Isak has told his Newcastle United teammates about his future

The transfer saga surrounding Alexander Isak has taken another dramatic twist, with IndyKaila News reporting that the Swedish striker has made it clear he wants to leave Newcastle United in order to join Liverpool.

Isak, who has been a central figure in Eddie Howe’s attack since his arrival from Real Sociedad, has now informed teammates that he no longer wishes to play for the Magpies.

His stance has left Newcastle officials stunned, with concerns growing that his desire to move could disrupt squad morale at a crucial stage of the season.

As per the report, Liverpool have already received the green light from owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) in Boston to launch a blockbuster offer for the forward.

Liverpool are ready to make a new offer for Alexander Isak

The proposal is expected to be worth around £120 million upfront, with a further £15–20 million in performance-based add-ons.

For Newcastle, the news comes as a major blow. The club had been adamant throughout the summer that Isak was not for sale, viewing him as integral to their long-term project.

However, with the player now openly pushing for a move, their resolve is being tested. Officials at St James’ Park are said to be “in shock” at the speed with which the situation has escalated.

From Liverpool’s perspective, Isak is seen as the ideal player to lead their attack and help them defend their Premier League title.

Newcastle United have to make a decision soon

With FSG prepared to back a record-breaking deal, Liverpool now appear closer than ever to landing their top target.

If Newcastle continue to resist, the standoff with Isak could deepen, potentially creating a rift within the dressing room.

If they agree to negotiate, Liverpool will be ready to act immediately with one of the largest bids in the league’s history.

