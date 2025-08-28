2025/26 Champions League draw: Every team’s fixtures, including Liverpool, Arsenal & Man City

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by
Champions League trophy
Champions League trophy

Champions League returns this season as the biggest clubs in European football prepare to face each other.

Last season’s competition was won by Paris Saint-Germain under the leadership of manager Luis Enrique, who guided the French club to their first Champions League triumph.

The Champions League journey for 2025/26 has been quietly but steadily unfolding for months, long before the group stage glamour and the lights of Europe’s biggest arenas take center stage.

Since early July, the competition has been bubbling away with the qualifying rounds, where lesser-known clubs from across the continent battled fiercely for a place among Europe’s elite.

In total, 53 teams were part of this rigorous process. Of those, 42 sides entered via the Champions Path, which is specifically designed for league winners from smaller European nations, while the remaining 11 clubs joined through the League Path, reserved for non-champions from the stronger leagues.

At stake were just seven coveted slots in the newly formatted league phase of the Champions League, a prize that can transform the financial and sporting fortunes of a club overnight.

This week brought the final round of qualifiers to a dramatic conclusion. On Wednesday night, European regulars Benfica, along with Qarabag and Club Brugge, emerged triumphant from their ties, securing their places in the main draw.

With the qualifying rounds wrapped up, the full lineup of 36 teams is now confirmed. All of them will begin their quest to follow in the footsteps of last season’s winners, Paris Saint-Germain, who claimed their maiden European crown in emphatic fashion.

The Champions League league phase promises drama, iconic nights, and perhaps even the birth of another historic story, just as PSG wrote theirs last season.

2025/26 Champions League fixtures

POT 1

Bayern Munich

Chelsea
Arsenal
PSG
Club Brugge
Sporting
Union SG
Pafos
PSV

Chelsea

Bayern Munich
Barcelona
Benfica
Atalanta
Ajax
Napoli
Pafos
Qarabag

Inter Milan

Liverpool
Dortmund
Arsenal
Atletico Madrid
Slavia Prague
Ajax
Kairat
Union SG

Barcelona

Chelsea
PSG
Frankfurt
Club Brugge
Olympiacos
Slavia Prague
Copenhagen
Newcastle

Liverpool

Real Madrid
Inter
Atletico Madrid
Frankfurt
PSV
Marseille
Qarabag
Galatasaray

Borussia Dortmund

Inter
Man City
Villarreal
Juventus
Bodo/Glimt
Tottenham
Athletic
Copenhagen

Real Madrid

Man City
Liverpool
Juventus
Benfica
Marseille
Olympiacos
Monaco
Kairat

Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid
Leverkusen
Villarreal
Napoli
Bodo/Glimt
Galatasaray
Monaco

POT 2

Arsenal

Bayern Munich
Inter
Club Brugge
Atletico Madrid
Olympiacos
Slavia Prague
Kairat
Athletic

Bayer Leverkusen

PSG
Man City
Villarreal
Benfica
PSV
Olympiacos
Newcastle
Copenhagen

Atalanta

Chelsea
PSG
Club Brugge
Frankfurt
Slavia Praha
Marseille
Athletic
Union SG

Benfica

Real Madrid
Chelsea
Leverkusen
Juventus
Napoli
Ajax
Qarabag
Newcastle

Club Brugge

Barcelona
Bayern Munich
Arsenal
Atalanta
Marseille
Sporting
Monaco
Kairat Almaty

Eintracht Frankfurt

Liverpool
Barcelona
Atalanta
Atletico Madrid
Tottenham
Napoli
Galatasaray
Qarabag

Juventus

Borussia Dortmund
Real Madrid
Benfica
Villarreal
Sporting
Bodo/Glimt
Pafos
Monaco

Atletico Madrid

Inter Milan
Liverpool
Eintracht Frankfurt
Arsenal
Bodo/Glimt
PSV
Union SG
Galatasaray

Villarreal

Man City
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Leverkusen
Ajax
Tottenham
Copenhagen
Pafos

POT 3

Olympique Marseille

Liverpool
Real Madrid
Atalanta
Club Brugge
Ajax
Sporting
Newcastle
Union SG

Tottenham

Borussia Dortmund
PSG
Villarreal
Eintracht Frankfurt
Slavia Praha
Bodo/Glimt
Copenhagen
Monaco

Bodo/Glimt

Man City
Borussia Dortmund
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Tottenham
Slavia Praha
Monaco
Galatasaray

Sporting

PSG
Bayern Munich
Club Brugge
Juventus
Marseille
Napoli
Kairat Almaty
Athletic

Olympiacos

Real Madrid
Barcelona
Bayer Leverkusen
Arsenal
PSV
Ajax
Pafos
Kairat Almaty

AFC Ajax

Inter
Chelsea
Benfica
Villarreal
Olympiacos
Marseille
Galatasaray
Qarabag

Slavia Praha

Barcelona
Inter
Arsenal
Atalanta
Bodo/Glimt
Tottenham
Athletic
Pafos

PSV

Bayern Munich
Liverpool
Atletico
Bayer Leverkusen
Napoli
Olympiacos
Union SG
Newcastle

Napoli

Chelsea
Man City
Eintracht Frankfurt
Benfica
Sporting
PSV
Qarabag
Copenhagen

POT 4

Athletic

PSG
Borussia Dortmund
Arsenal
Atalanta
Sporting
Slavia Praha
Qarabag
Newcastle

Qarabag

Chelsea
Liverpool
Eintracht Frankfurt
Benfica
Ajax
Napoli
Copenhagen
Athletic

AS Monaco

Man City
Real Madrid
Juventus
Club Brugge
Tottenham
Bodo/Glimt
Galatasaray
Pafos

Galatasaray

Liverpool
Man City
Atletico
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bodo/Glimt
Ajax
Union SG
Monaco

Newcastle United

Barcelona
PSG
Benfica
Bayer Leverkusen
PSV
Marseille
Athletic
Union SG

Union SG

Inter
Bayern Munich
Atalanta
Atletico
Marseille
PSV
Newcastle
Galatasaray

Pafos

Bayern Munich
Chelsea
Villarreal
Juventus
Slavia Praha
Olympiaco
Monaco
Kairat Almaty

Kairat Almaty

Real Madrid
Inter Milan
Club Brugge
Arsenal
Olympiacos
Sporting
Pafos
Copenhagen

More Stories Ajax Arsenal AS Monaco Atletico Madrid Barcelona Bayern Munich Benfica bundesliga Champions League Chelsea Inter Milan La Liga Ligue 1 Liverpool Manchester City Napoli Newcastle United Paris Saint Germain Premier League PSV Eindhoven Qarabag Real Madrid Sporting

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *