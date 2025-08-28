Ademola Lookman celebrates with his Atalanta teammates (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly looking at Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman as another potential transfer target in attack before the end of the summer.

Spurs recently missed out on Eberechi Eze and it’s also known that a deal fell through for Morgan Gibbs-White earlier in the summer, as per BBC Sport.

Now Lookman is emerging as one of Tottenham’s main targets in the attacking midfield department, and the Nigeria international is keen to leave his current club, according to talkSPORT.

Lookman has previously played in the Premier League with clubs like Fulham, Everton, and Leicester City, and failed to make much of an impression.

However, he is now one of Europe’s top goal-scoring wingers, and he’d surely make a fine signing for Spurs.

Ademola Lookman among Tottenham’s transfer targets

Lookman’s future surely lies away from Atalanta, though a deal for him to join Inter Milan fell through earlier this summer, according to talkSPORT.

THFC will hope to be able to succeed where Inter failed, but it remains to be seen how easy it will be to get a deal done for the 27-year-old.

The report also links Spurs with Xavi Simons, in a potential bid to hijack Chelsea’s deal for the Netherlands international.

Can Spurs end the summer on a high?

It’s been a good start to the season for Tottenham under new manager Thomas Frank, but fans would probably feel a lot better with at least one more major signing.

Mohammed Kudus has been an exciting addition this summer, but there’ll surely need to be a few more changes made to the squad that finished 17th in the Premier League last season.

Lookman seems ideal to give Spurs a replacement for the pace and goal threat of Son Heung-min, so fans will surely be keeping a close eye on how this develops in the next few days.