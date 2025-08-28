Advanced negotiations: Chelsea on the verge of offloading out of favour 24-year-old

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern Munich are closing in on a surprise loan deal for Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson, with negotiations now at an advanced stage.

The Bundesliga champions have moved quickly to secure attacking reinforcements before the transfer window closes, and Jackson has emerged as the player they want to bring in.

Plettenberg reports that Bayern and Chelsea are now locked in talks to finalise the finer points of the agreement, though the framework of the deal is already in place.

Crucially, Bayern are prepared to cover the full salary of the 24-year-old striker, which has proven to be a decisive factor in convincing Chelsea to entertain the move.

Nicolas Jackson has no future at Chelsea

The attacker has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge after the summer arrivals of Joao Pedro and Liam Delap.

Manager Enzo Maresca was convinced that Jackson needs to be offloaded this summer and the club had been looking for buyers for him.

The attacker had interest from Premier League clubs as well, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa linked with a move for him but now it appears like Bayern Munich have managed to make a breakthrough in the deal.

On the player’s side, Jackson has already given the green light. The Senegal international is said to be “100% in agreement” with Bayern Munich’s proposal, as he views the opportunity to play in Germany as a major step forward in his career.

The chance to compete for titles domestically and in Europe with one of the continent’s biggest clubs is believed to have been a significant attraction.

Bayern Munich make breakthrough in Jackson deal

At Bayern, sporting director Max Eberl is now personally overseeing the final stages of negotiations.

While some details of the deal still need clarification, optimism is high that a resolution will be reached soon.

The Bavarian giants have been searching for attacking depth to support Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Michael Olise and their other attacking talent.

For Chelsea, the move could also be beneficial. The Premier League side have been under pressure to balance their squad after a series of big-money signings, and sending Jackson on loan relieves wage pressure while ensuring the striker gains valuable experience at the highest level.

If the remaining details are ironed out quickly, Jackson could soon be unveiled as Bayern Munich’s latest addition.

