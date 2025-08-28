“We need to be different” – Amorim seems absolutely distraught with Man Utd players after Grimsby shock

Ruben Amorim during his post-match interview (ITV Sport)

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim seemed absolutely distraught with his players after last night’s defeat to League Two side Grimsby.

The Red Devils are out of the Carabao Cup after a crazy game in which they fought back from 2-0 down but then lost 12-11 on penalties.

Bryan Mbeumo missed the crucial penalty kick, but Amorim felt the result after the shoot-out was not the important part.

Speaking to ITV Sport after the game in the video below, the Portuguese tactician made it clear he was simply baffled by the performance levels of his players on the night as he apologised to the club’s fans…

"I think the players spoke really loudly about what they want today." "I just want to apologise to our fans." "Something has to change and you're not going to change 22 players again." Ruben Amorim speaks with @gabrielclarke05 after defeat to Grimsby#MUFC | #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/anXoVFHoMP — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 27, 2025

Ruben Amorim admits something needs to change at Manchester United

“It’s not about the result,” Amorim said. “I was not thinking about the penalties … I think the players spoke really loudly about what they want today.

“I just want to apologise to our fans.

“Everything (was missing). We have to be proud to go to the pitch … we played quite well in the Premier League, and then we come to a fourth division team and play like that.

“I am shocked,” he added. “We are in a moment when we made a lot of changes, we try to fight a lot of things, but in these moments we have to show up.

“When you don’t show up, you feel that something has to change, but we’re not going to change 22 players.”

This is clearly a new low for Amorim’s United, with the Portuguese tactician surely under growing pressure at Old Trafford.

MUFC surely won’t put up with too much more of this, with the team looking considerably worse than it did even under Erik ten Hag.