Madueke or Nwaneri? Arsenal expert names who he expects to replace injured Saka vs Liverpool

Bukayo Saka receives treatment for an injury (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC journalist Charles Watts has provided his insight into how Mikel Arteta might line up for the weekend game away to Liverpool.

The Gunners face a hugely challenging trip to Anfield on Sunday afternoon, and their task has been made even harder with Bukayo Saka looking likely to miss the game.

The England international had to go off in the win over Leeds United, and Watts has written in his exclusive CaughtOffside column about him being likely to miss three or four weeks of action.

It won’t be easy to replace Saka after his immense contribution to Arsenal in recent years, but Watts expects Noni Madueke will be given the nod.

Noni Madueke on the right, Ethan Nwaneri in the centre?

Madueke joined Arsenal from Chelsea this summer, and can play on either flank, so seems ideal to cover for Saka against Liverpool.

Ethan Nwaneri could also play in that position, though Watts has suggested it’s perhaps more likely we’ll see the 18-year-old filling in for Martin Odegaard in the centre, though it’s not yet confirmed that he’ll miss this game.

“There was a real sense of relief around Arsenal when the initial scan results came through early this week following the injuries suffered by Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard against Leeds,” Watts said.

“Both the club and the players were very concerned in the immediate aftermath of the injuries, but the results showed that neither injury was as bad as first feared.

“In Saka’s case, he will certainly miss this weekend’s game against Liverpool and will sit out England’s two fixtures during the international break.”

He added: “With any hamstring injury, three or four weeks is really the best case scenario, so it has been viewed as a good outcome by Arsenal and Saka himself, who was desperate to avoid another lengthy lay-off.

“I think Noni Madueke will start in his place against Liverpool this weekend and that will be a big opportunity for him.

“His signing sparked plenty of debate with many questioning why he was signed and the overall cost of the deal. What better way to silence those doubters than to produce a match winning performance at Anfield?

“It’s not yet clear whether Odegaard will make it for Sunday’s game and it will be very interesting to see what Mikel Arteta does if his captain is ruled out.

“I would love to see Eberechi Eze get his first start, although Ethan Nwaneri is also in the running and it would be a massive show of faith in the youngster if Arteta did start him in the central area against the champions.”