Aston Villa line up last minute bid to sign Dortmund star

Unai Emery applauding the Aston Villa fans (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are stepping up their pursuit of attacking reinforcements, with reports suggesting the club are preparing a formal bid for Borussia Dortmund forward Maximilian Beier.

According to journalist Patrick Berger, Villa are ready to put £30 million on the table in an effort to convince the Bundesliga side to part ways with the promising German international.

Berger adds that initial talks between Villa and Beier’s representatives have already taken place, with discussions described as “promising.”

This development signals Unai Emery’s determination to secure an additional attacking outlet before the close of the summer window, as the Spaniard looks to build on Villa’s impressive progression under his leadership.

Aston Villa are looking to make attacking additions

The Midlands club have been strongly linked with moves for Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku in recent weeks.

However, Jackson appears destined for Bayern Munich on loan, while Nkunku is closing in on a permanent transfer to AC Milan.

That situation has forced Villa to consider alternative targets, with Beier emerging as the frontrunner.

The 22-year-old striker enjoyed a solid season with Dortmund, registering 10 goals and six assists across all competitions. His game is defined by pace, sharp off-the-ball movement, and intelligent positioning.

Max Beier can add versatility and depth to Villa’s attack

Comfortable on both feet, Beier also has the technical ability to beat defenders in one-on-one scenarios, making him a versatile option capable of adapting to different attacking roles.

For Villa, signing Beier would not only add much-needed depth but also bring a youthful profile with the potential to develop further under Emery’s guidance.

With European football to contend with this season, the club are eager to avoid over-reliance on Ollie Watkins and are targeting players who can provide both pace and finishing quality.

Report: Tottenham open talks with agents of controversial Aston Villa target