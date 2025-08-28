“Deal is done” – Agreement in place, talks continue to finalise Chelsea sale, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea FC
Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea at the Club World Cup
Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea at the Club World Cup (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku reportedly has an agreement in place with AC Milan as talks continue to get this deal over the line.

The France international looks to be edging closer to leaving Chelsea for Milan, having given his personal green light to the potential move.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Nkunku has agreed a five-year deal with the Serie A giants, who now just need to finalise negotiations with Chelsea.

One imagines the Blues will be prepared to part ways with Nkunku without too much fuss as he’s very clearly fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

See below for the latest details on this deal from Romano…

“Christopher Nkunku and AC Milan, the agreement on five year deal is done as revealed,” Romano said. “Nkunku wants AC Milan and talks with Chelsea are underway, continuing today.”

Christopher Nkunku closing in on Chelsea exit after difficult spell

Nkunku’s time at Chelsea is nearing its end after a disappointing spell in west London, so what went wrong for the 27-year-old?

Nkunku looked a world class talent during his time at former club RB Leipzig, but he immediately picked up a pretty bad injury at Chelsea.

Christopher Nkunku warming up for Chelsea
Christopher Nkunku warming up for Chelsea (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

That disrupted his first season in English football, and in truth, he never recovered from that point on.

There’s also a lot of competition for places at CFC, and frequent managerial changes probably didn’t make it the easiest environment for him either.

Nkunku to join other Chelsea flops at Milan

If Nkunku can get back to his best, he could prove a fine signing for Milan, as other former Chelsea flops have.

Christian Pulisic has improved a lot since moving to the San Siro, while others like Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were also able to get their careers back on track in Italy.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed that this deal didn’t work out, but it could also prove an important sale to help bring in even more exciting new signings.

