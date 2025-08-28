Expert shares Ruben Amorim sack verdict following ‘humiliating’ Grimsby defeat

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim’s tenure as Manchester United manager is already under intense scrutiny after a disastrous start to the season.

The Portuguese coach, who arrived at Old Trafford with a reputation for tactical innovation and success at Sporting Lisbon, now finds himself facing mounting pressure just weeks into the new campaign.

The latest setback came in the Carabao Cup, where United were humiliated by League Two side Grimsby Town. Despite fielding a strong squad, Amorim’s side could only manage a 2-2 draw over 90 minutes, before crashing out on penalties.

Man United knocked out of Carabao Cup by Grimsby

The defeat has been described as one of the lowest points in recent years, given the disparity in resources and stature between the two clubs.

The shock elimination has only added to the frustration surrounding Amorim’s early reign. After a summer of heavy spending designed to reshape the squad in line with his philosophy, supporters and pundits alike had expected to see clear signs of improvement.

Instead, performances have remained lackluster, with United struggling for consistency and often appearing short of ideas in attack.

Former Man United chief scout Mick Brown has discussed what it means for Amorim’s future at Old Trafford.

“If you lose the first game of the season, you’re already under pressure,” he told Football Insider.

“Then a draw against Fulham, which they very much could have lost, it’s two games without a win.

“Just a few games into a new season, with a load of money spent and three new players up front, and there’s been very few signs of improvement.

“If they’d lost to Fulham, the manager would be staring down the barrel.

“As it stands, they’re already down the wrong end of the table, and all of that stuff can play on the minds of the players and the manager.

“Then, the pressure builds into the third game, the cup game where they couldn’t really afford to lose and then they lose to a League Two club, which is humiliating.

“Their next game is Burnley at home, and God forbid they should lose that one, it would be a disaster.

“But because of the stakes, the pressure and the situation as a whole, it’s not as easy as it should be and you wouldn’t be surprised to see them drop points again.

“So the manager has to do something, not just to turn results around but for the morale as well.

“Because when you’re losing games, you’re in a rut and the pressure is building, it’s a very, very difficult situation to pull yourselves out of.”

Ruben Amorim is walking on a thin rope

For Amorim, the coming weeks could prove decisive. With a packed fixture schedule ahead, he will need to quickly steady the ship to avoid further questions over his suitability for the role.

Man United fans, who had hoped for a fresh start under the Portuguese manager, now find themselves anxiously wondering if history is about to repeat itself, with yet another managerial tenure in danger of ending prematurely.

Exclusive: INEOS have two replacements in mind as Ruben Amorim Man United sack looks inevitable