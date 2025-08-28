Video: Insane scenes at Grimsby just moments after Bryan Mbeumo’s crucial penalty miss for Man United

Grimsby fans pitch invasion after beating Manchester United

Grimsby fans took to the pitch to celebrate in absolutely incredible scenes after their shock victory over Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last night.

This was a memorable result for the League Two side, who were 2-0 up and close to winning in normal time before Man Utd rallied late on.

Bryan Mbeumo and Harry Maguire scored to snatch a scarcely-deserved 2-2 draw, and a ridiculously long penalty shoot-out followed.

Grimsby eventually came out on top 12-11 on penalties, with Mbeumo missing the crucial spot-kick to send the home fans wild.

Watch below as huge numbers of the home crowd took to the pitch to celebrate with the players…

This is a night that will live long in the memory for Grimsby fans, as it remains a huge upset even against this struggling United side.

Manchester United reach new low under Ruben Amorim

This was yet another dire result for United under Ruben Amorim, who just doesn’t seem to be having the desired effect since being appointed as the club’s manager.

The Portuguese tactician was extremely highly rated from his time at Sporting Lisbon, where he won trophies and played an attractive brand of football.

This Red Devils side looks a million miles from that, though, and now they’re already out of one competition they could have tried to win.

Even Erik ten Hag lifted this trophy as recently as 2023, and few MUFC fans will have thought things could get worse than they were under the Dutchman.

Still, this is also a great night in Grimsby’s history and it’s always nice to see fans of lower-league clubs able to enjoy a huge moment like this.