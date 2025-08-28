“From a conversation I’ve had…” – Arsenal expert reveals reassuring transfer boost

Arsenal FC logo and Jakub Kiwior (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Arsenal FC expert Charles Watts has provided some reassuring insight into the potential sale of Jakub Kiwior to Porto.

Writing exclusively for CaughtOffside, Watts explained that the fee for Kiwior’s move to Porto could end up being more than has been widely reported.

Whilst admitting that the Gunners do seem to have issues when it comes to selling players for decent money, one source Watts has spoken to seems to think the Poland international could end up moving for a total of £30m.

That, however, is still very cheap for a player of Kiwior’s quality, even if he hasn’t been a regular starter during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

Watts made the point that it’s quite surprising and hard to understand how Arsenal target Piero Hincapie could be worth almost double what Kiwior is worth.

Arsenal could still bank decent money from Jakub Kiwior transfer, says Charles Watts

“I do think the Jakub Kiwior fee feels a bit low, although the overall number of the deal does shift a bit depending on who you speak to,” Watts said.

“The final number coming from the Porto side of things certainly seems to differ from the final number Arsenal believe they will get for the defender.

“From a conversation I’ve had there is a belief around Arsenal that the final fee – if the deal goes through – will be far closer to £30m than £25m, providing all the bonuses and add-ons are met.

“Even then it feels a bit low to me, especially when you compare it to some of the other fees we are seeing players move for this summer.

“Leverkusen are said to be holding out for Hincapie’s €60m release clause for example. Is he really worth twice what Kiwior is worth?

“Kiwior has been a decent signing and last season he proved to everyone that he is more than capable of performing at the very highest level when he filled in for the injured Gabriel.

“So I would have thought a fee closer to £40m would be a fairer reflection of his market value.”

Can Arsenal improve their sales record?

Watts added: “Shifting Arsenal’s reputation of being poor sellers is going to be a big task for sporting director Andrea Berta.

“It is hard to sell as a Premier League club, especially when selling abroad because of the wages that Premier League players are on, but clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea have shown it is possible.

“The last few years have been tough for Arsenal because they have been going through such a big rebuild.

“Clubs have been well aware that Arsenal have been trying to shift unwanted players and that has put them in a tough position when it comes to negotiating.

“But we are at the end of the rebuilding era now. The squad is stacked with top tier talent so from this point onwards you would think that clubs who want Arsenal players will have to pay good money to get them.

“That will certainly be the hope going into next summer’s transfer window.”