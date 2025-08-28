Just In: Tottenham ready to hijack Chelsea deal in last minute move for attacking midfielder

(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

Tottenham have stepped up their pursuit of Dutch star Xavi Simons, with the club now officially informing RB Leipzig of their intention to secure the player’s signature.

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs are pushing aggressively to bring the versatile attacker to North London as they look to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new campaign.

Simons, who has been one of the best young talents in European football over the last two seasons, is currently in London.

RB Leipzig have granted him temporary leave from club duties until further notice, allowing negotiations to progress without distraction. This development shows the seriousness of the ongoing talks and the growing likelihood of a deal being reached.

RB Leipzig, however, have set a clear stance on their valuation. Plettenberg reports that the German side are demanding an all-in fee of around €70 million for the 22-year-old, who joined them from Paris Saint-Germain.

The Bundesliga club are determined not to let one of their key assets leave for anything less, especially after his rapid rise in stock across Europe.

Tottenham are not alone in their pursuit. Chelsea remain firmly in the race and are thought to have already reached an agreement in principle with the player on personal terms.

This puts the Blues in a strong position, but Leipzig are still waiting for official, concrete offers from both Premier League sides before deciding the next steps.

Xavi Simons could be a game-changer for Spurs

For Spurs, securing Simons would represent a major statement of intent. Thomas Frank’s side are looking to build a squad capable of competing at the very top, and Simons’ creativity and versatility could provide the spark they have been missing.

They have already lost out on the signing of Eberechi Eze to Arsenal while their other target Savinho is not being allowed to leave Manchester City.

With both London clubs circling and Leipzig holding firm on their valuation, the race for Simons is heating up quickly.

